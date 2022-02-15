Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Down 6.1%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.39. 241,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 556,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Several research firms have commented on SBB. Cormark reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$576.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89.

In other news, Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

