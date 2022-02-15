Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.26

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 2202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $881.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,993 shares of company stock worth $1,023,207 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,617 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

