Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.26

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 2202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a market cap of $881.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,617 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
