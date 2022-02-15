Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $25.55

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $27.48. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 65,937 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 4.63.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.