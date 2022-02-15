USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of USNA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 349,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

