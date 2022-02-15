CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Triple-S Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triple-S Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

