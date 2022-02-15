CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $478,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

OTCMKTS AMCIU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

