Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

CI opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.41. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

