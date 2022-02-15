Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.