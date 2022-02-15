Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.