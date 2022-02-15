Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 691.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,432 shares of company stock valued at $21,957,227. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

