LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,376,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after buying an additional 472,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

