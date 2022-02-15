Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

