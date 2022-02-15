Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,525 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $904.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

