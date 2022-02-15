Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth $5,208,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth $996,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition V stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335. Roth CH Acquisition V has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

