Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $1.00

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.42 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00245256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000875 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOSONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.