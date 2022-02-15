South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

