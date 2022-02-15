SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 2,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

