Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 36,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 860,790 shares.The stock last traded at $171.80 and had previously closed at $194.71.

The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

