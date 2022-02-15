Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NewAge by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

