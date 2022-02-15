WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

NYSE:WCC traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.55. 8,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.88.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

