WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.
NYSE:WCC traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.55. 8,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
