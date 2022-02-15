CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,983,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

CENQ remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Tuesday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,555. CENAQ Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.