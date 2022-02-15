Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $239.95. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

