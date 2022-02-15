Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

