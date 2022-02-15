MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.00% of MongoDB worth $624,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $86,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $65,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $429.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.28. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.