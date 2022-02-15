Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DTRUY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 34,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,354. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTRUY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

