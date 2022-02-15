MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.00. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,371. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

