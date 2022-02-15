NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $987,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM opened at $443.97 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

