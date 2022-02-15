Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,721 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,110 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

