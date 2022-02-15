Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $607.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $693.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.