Man Group plc Has $23.03 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 138.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $607.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

