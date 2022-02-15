California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,951 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $43,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 387,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

