CVI Holdings LLC Has $197,000 Stake in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)

CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) by 314.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,197 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in BOQI International Medical were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIMI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. BOQI International Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

