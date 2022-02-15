CVI Holdings LLC Invests $484,000 in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $14,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $7,122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $2,904,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III alerts:

NASDAQ ALPA opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.