Apollon Limassol Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $610,964.25 and $225,393.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00200181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00442341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00061982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

