EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $8,369.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105605 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

