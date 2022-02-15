Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $13.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.54. 1,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,543. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.90 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.