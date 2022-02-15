FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises approximately 6.3% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $146.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,966. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.60 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.62.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

