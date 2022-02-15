Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $929,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

