Capital World Investors Has $1.07 Billion Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,071,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 61,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,261,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

