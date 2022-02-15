Capital World Investors Acquires 7,473,686 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,169,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $63,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,990,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,961,000 after buying an additional 1,709,340 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

GOLD stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

