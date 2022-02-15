Capital World Investors Sells 6,586,170 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,653,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,586,170 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $1,190,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

