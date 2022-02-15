CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 444.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $148.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.90.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

