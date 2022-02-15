Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 57,716 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,459,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

NYSE:KEY opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

