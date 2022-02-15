Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Battery Management Corp.

Battery Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,260,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003,033 shares during the period. OLO comprises approximately 13.0% of Battery Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Battery Management Corp. owned approximately 6.27% of OLO worth $278,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in OLO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in OLO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in OLO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,086,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,642,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 20,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,690. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,172.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

