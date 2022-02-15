Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.