Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 42.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $14,744,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. 24,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,044. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

