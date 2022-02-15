Bank of Marin Purchases 4,169 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of Marin lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

