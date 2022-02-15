Centiva Capital LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) by 71.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,995 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

ROSS opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.