Centiva Capital LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $329.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

