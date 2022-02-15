Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 222,510 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $459,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -3.57. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

